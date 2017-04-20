Aussie MPs to be forced to repay wron...

Aussie MPs to be forced to repay wrongfully-claimed taxpayer funds

Victorian members of parliament could be forced to repay wrongfully-claimed taxpayer-funded benefits under an overhaul of the state's benefits scheme. An audit of the parliamentary benefits system by PricewaterhouseCoopers published on Thursday recommended 12 sweeping reforms including giving Victoria's Parliament the power to compel MPs to refund any overpayment of allowances.

