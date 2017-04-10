Article: UK Digital Ad Spend Grows Fastest Since 2007
Boosted by surging mobile ad investment, UK digital advertising grew at its fastest rate in nine years in 2016, according to the Internet Advertising Bureau UK and PricewaterhouseCoopers . Digital ad spending rose 17.3% for the year on a like-for-like basis - the highest rate since a 38% gain recorded in 2007 - to 10.30 billion .
