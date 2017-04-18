Article: Digital the Key to Spain's Ad Industry Growth

Article: Digital the Key to Spain's A...

Digital the Key to Spain's Ad Industry Growth

As Spain's economy continues its slow recovery, its ad industry remains largely in the doldrums. In 2016, digital media was the only sector to see a significant increase in investment, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau Spain and PricewaterhouseCoopers .

