Article: China's Shoppers Expect Physical Stores to Mimic Online Experience

17 hrs ago Read more: EMarketer

China's increasingly sophisticated ecommerce environment is placing growing demands on retailers, both online and offline . Because China's consumers are more accustomed to shopping online - particularly via mobile devices - than they are shopping in-store, they expect the same types of digital and mobile-friendly benefits when they shop in the real world.

