AMERI deal had value for money - " Kwabena Donkor

The AMERI deal signed by the John Mahama government to tackle the energy crisis had value for money, contrary to claims by the Addison Committee, set up by Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, that the contract was overpriced by some $150 million, Dr Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power, has said. According to him, an international accounting and auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, declared that the deal had value for money, hence it does not lie in the mouth of the Addison Committee alone to proclaim it did not have value for money.

