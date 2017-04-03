Achievement of the 2017 budget depends on GRA - George Kwatia
Mr George Kwatia, a Tax Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers Ghana, has said the 2017 Budget and its achievement of tax revenue depends more on the Ghana Revenue Authority than any other institution. "It is not that government has introduced new taxes to revenue mobilisation but it is solely an issue of enforcement of the law," he added.
