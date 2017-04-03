Academy Governors Quietly Authorized Talks Toward CEO Dawn Hudson's Renewal Last Week
While agreeing to keep auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers in place , Oscar night fiasco notwithstanding, the governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences quietly attended to another piece of business at their meeting last week: That is, they authorized negotiations toward a new contract with chief executive Dawn Hudson . According to people briefed on the meeting, the governors decided to begin the negotiations so that Hudson would not reach the June 1 expiration of her current three-year deal- - before the next board of governors meeting - without a clear sense of her future status.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
