Academy Governors Quietly Authorized Talks Toward CEO Dawn Hudson's Renewal Last Week

While agreeing to keep auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers in place , Oscar night fiasco notwithstanding, the governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences quietly attended to another piece of business at their meeting last week: That is, they authorized negotiations toward a new contract with chief executive Dawn Hudson . According to people briefed on the meeting, the governors decided to begin the negotiations so that Hudson would not reach the June 1 expiration of her current three-year deal- - before the next board of governors meeting - without a clear sense of her future status.

