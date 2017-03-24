Women less likely than men to lose jobs to robots: study 0:0
Up to one-third of British jobs could be taken over by robots by the early 2030s, impacting 10 million Britons but with women less likely to face redundancy, a study showed on Friday. The research, by accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, found 30 percent of UK jobs could face automation compared to 38 percent in the US, 35 percent in Germany and 21 percent in Japan.
