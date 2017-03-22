Where Consultancies Play In The Media-Buying Space
While major change-management consultancies like Deloitte, Accenture and PricewaterhouseCoopers have acquired creative and digital design agencies to get closer to the CMO, they've haven't purchased any media-buying agencies. But as these consulting firms move deeper into the digital marketing arena, they're building media-buying services as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Tue
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Tue
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC