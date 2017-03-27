View Press Release

Fowler will serve on the firm's Senior Leadership Team, and is assuming the role from Randy Robason, who is retiring from the firm at the end of the fiscal year, after more than 12 years in leadership roles at Grant Thornton. Currently, Fowler serves as the managing partner of the firm's Atlantic Coast region, which includes more than 1,500 professionals from northern Virginia to Philadelphia.

