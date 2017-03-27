View Press Release
Fowler will serve on the firm's Senior Leadership Team, and is assuming the role from Randy Robason, who is retiring from the firm at the end of the fiscal year, after more than 12 years in leadership roles at Grant Thornton. Currently, Fowler serves as the managing partner of the firm's Atlantic Coast region, which includes more than 1,500 professionals from northern Virginia to Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Tue
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC