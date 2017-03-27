UPDATE 1-Brazil judge kicks PwC off Oi bankruptcy case
Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana said in his decision that he had lost trust in PwC after it asked for an extension and committed a "gross error" in compiling a list of Oi's creditors. The judge appointed BDO Consultoria to replace PwC on the case, working in conjunction with law firm Arnoldo Wald.
