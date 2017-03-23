Up to 38% of US Jobs Could Be Automat...

Up to 38% of US Jobs Could Be Automated by 2030s, Says PwC

Up to 38 percent of jobs in the U.S. are at a high risk of being eliminated due to advances in automation, according to a new report by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers . The risk is highest in sectors such as transportation and storage , manufacturing , and wholesale and retail and lower in sectors such as health and social work , according to the study.

