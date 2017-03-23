UK financial services firms expand bu...

UK financial services firms expand but signal caution

THE UK financial services sector has achieved faster growth in business volumes in the first quarter than it had expected but expansion is projected to slow over the coming three months, a survey shows. The Confederation of British Industry and accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, publishing their latest quarterly survey of the sector, say the forecast slowdown in growth suggests "firms remain cautious over the outlook".

