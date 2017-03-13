U.S. business execs skeptical about t...

U.S. business execs skeptical about tax reform in 2017 -KPMG

Thursday Mar 16

U.S. business executives are skeptical that President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress can overhaul the U.S. tax code this year but believe tax reform is likely to occur in 2018, according to a survey released on Thursday. Only 16 percent of about 1,000 business, tax and financial executives polled by KPMG, a big accounting and advisory firm, said they expect to see tax reform in 2017.

Chicago, IL

