U.K. Cinema Pranks Audience By Playing 20 Seconds of 'La La Land' Before 'Moonlight' Screening
It may have been the biggest Academy Awards mess-up in history, but for those either not PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants or involved in the show's production, Sunday night's best picture snafu was the inspiration for some major comedic reactions. Amid the numerous memes and clever uses of Photoshop, arguably the most elaborate response came from London, where staff at the Rio cinema in the district of Dalston spied an opportunity for some Oscar-based japes.
