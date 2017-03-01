The best picture fiasco that made history wasna t the only Oscars flub

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is still reeling from the most famous Oscar flub in history last Sunday, when "La La Land" was mistakenly named best picture instead of real winner "Moonlight." Talk of the mistake has filled headlines all week, with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers issuing several statements, ultimately taking "full responsibility" for the blunder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.