Tax review call

The pending increase in the personal income tax threshold from $1 million to $1.5 million has elicited a suggestion from a local financial expert that the Government think seriously about the feasibility of the Pay As You Earn system. According to Brian Denning, tax services leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers , the Administration's introduction of the $1.5-million income tax threshold has moved the country rapidly along the path of indirect taxes "to [the] point where the future sustainability of Jamaica's personal income tax regime must now be evaluated, especially if only six per cent of the nation's employed labour force will be paying income tax from 1 April 2017".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.