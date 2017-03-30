Sky News apologises to Wendy Harmer, Kristina Keneally for Mark Latham claims
Sky News has apologised "unreservedly" to broadcaster Wendy Harmer and its own employee Kristina Keneally after Mark Latham made on-air claims about both women. Despite an overall decline in DVD sales, some areas are picking up and new numbers show the industry still looks pretty healthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Tue
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC