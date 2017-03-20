Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Delayed Filing of...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announced that it is delaying the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 . On March 1, 2017, Shentel filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its delayed Form 10-K principally due to the need to devote significant time and resources to finalizing the valuation and purchase price allocation related to the acquisition of NTELOS Holdings Corp. and asset exchange transaction with SprintCom, Inc., an affiliate of Sprint Corporation, on May 6, 2016.
