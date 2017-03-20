Sentences reduced for 2 whistleblower...

Sentences reduced for 2 whistleblowers in 'LuxLeaks' case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

An appeals court in Luxembourg has reduced sentences for two former employees of an accounting firm who were found guilty of leaking thousands of secret documents to an investigative journalist in the so-called LuxLeaks case. The appeals court upheld Wednesday the guilty verdict returned last year by a lower court against Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Accounting Interview 16 hr Ca11MeSteve0 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Mar 9 tbob282 35
Accounting for Store Credit Mar 9 ekillian 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
1120S vs Schedule C Mar 1 PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC