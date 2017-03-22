Ryan Gosling Responds To That Oscars ...

Ryan Gosling Responds To That Oscars Best Picture Flub

Read more: Refinery 29

We all saw how Ryan Gosling's face reacted to the news that his film La La Land hadn't won Best Picture at this year's Oscars after all. The Canadian actor rocked what looked to be an amused smirk as the ceremony descended into chaos, with Jimmy Kimmel, Warren Beatty, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, and a sheepish PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant struggled to explain that, whoops, Moonlight had actually claimed the top prize .

