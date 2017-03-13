r.f.d. news & views
Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis chaired a House subcommittee hearing to evaluate the effectiveness of the 2014 Farm Bill as it pertains to specialty crop programs. In this week's roundup of news headlines for Illinois farmers and rural dwellers, an Illinois farmer offered testimony to a House committee preparing for the 2018 Farm Bill, a central Illinois conservation group wants tighter rules for CAFOs, and the Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accounting Interview
|8 hr
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC