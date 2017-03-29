Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for H & R Block Inc (HRB) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings
Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & R Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of .
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Tue
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
