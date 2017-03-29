Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for H & R B...

Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for H & R Block Inc (HRB) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & R Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of .

