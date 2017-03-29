Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Brookda...

Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. - Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Tue Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
Accounting Interview Mar 15 Ca11MeSteve0 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Mar 9 tbob282 35
Accounting for Store Credit Mar 9 ekillian 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC