Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. - Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

