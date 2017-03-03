PwC's Oscars Screw-Up Could Risk Defe...

PwC's Oscars Screw-Up Could Risk Defense at MF Global Malpractice Trial

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's epic screw-up at the Oscars could carry a high cost if jurors arrive at a malpractice trial next week suspecting the global accounting firm is error-prone. Until a PwC accountant handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for the Best Picture award, its lawyers only had to worry about adversary MF Global Holdings Ltd. Now, PwC's attorneys will also be concerned that jurors who watched the Feb. 26 awards ceremony will begin the trial doubting the firm's expertise, jury consultants said.

Chicago, IL

