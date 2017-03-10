PwC's Oscars fiasco won't hurt its re...

PwC's Oscars fiasco won't hurt its relationship with Disney, Iger says

Disney's business relationship with PwC remains strong despite the accounting firm's fiasco at the Academy Awards last month. At the annual Disney shareholder meeting, CEO Bob Iger said that PwC - formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers - called Disney to apologize for the Oscars foul-up, in which the wrong best picture winner was announced.

