PwC threatens MF Global mistrial; Corzine defends actions
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a US$3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed. The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
