PwC threatens MF Global mistrial; Corzine defends actions

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a US$3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed. The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016.

