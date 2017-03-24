PwC Settles Negligence Claim Over MF Global Collapse

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion negligence lawsuit over the October 2011 collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, the futures and commodities brokerage once run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine. Terms were not disclosed, but the malpractice case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," representatives for PwC and MF Global's bankruptcy administrator said in separate statements on Thursday.

