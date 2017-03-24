PwC Settles Negligence Claim Over MF Global Collapse
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion negligence lawsuit over the October 2011 collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, the futures and commodities brokerage once run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine. Terms were not disclosed, but the malpractice case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," representatives for PwC and MF Global's bankruptcy administrator said in separate statements on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|4 hr
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC