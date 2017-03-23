PwC report identifies 10 investment areas for retailers
The 2017 Total Retail Survey report by PricewaterhouseCoopers has identified 10 different types of investments retailers can make to invest in their futures. With the continuing shift in customer preferences, a lingering low-growth environment and an unforgiving global marketplace, some retailers are facing threats to their very existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|4 hr
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC