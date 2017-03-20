PwC liable for up to $1 billion in liquidator's lawsuit

PricewaterhouseCoopers says it's under the gun for up to $1 billion after two failed attempts to stop a lawsuit brought against it by the liquidator of a collapsed property development company. Property Ventures, directed by discharged bankrupt Christchurch businessman David Henderson, was the parent of a group of companies that failed after the global financial crisis and left a large Queenstown project unfinished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.