PwC liable for up to $1 billion in liquidator's lawsuit

PricewaterhouseCoopers says it's under the gun for up to $1 billion after two failed attempts to stop a lawsuit brought against it by the liquidator of a collapsed property development company. Property Ventures, directed by discharged bankrupt Christchurch businessman David Henderson, was the parent of a group of companies that failed after the global financial crisis and left a large Queenstown project unfinished.

