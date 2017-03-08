PwC describes gov'ts 2017 budget as b...

PwC describes gov'ts 2017 budget as business friendly

GhanaWeb

Accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers has described the 2017 budget of President Akufo-Addo as a business-friendly document. According to PwC, the current budget which was described by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta as the "Asempa budget" would aid growth of businesses.

Chicago, IL

