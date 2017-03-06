Publicity looms over PwC, MF Global trial in New York

Publicity over the recent Academy Awards and Wall Street hung over a Manhattan courtroom on Monday as lawyers struggled to find jurors to decide whether PricewaterhouseCoopers helped cause the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a commodity brokerage once headed by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine. FILE PHOTO: The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.