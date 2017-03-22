PricewaterhouseCoopers settles with MF Global over collapse
FILE PHOTO: The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion lawsuit in which the bankruptcy administrator of MF Global Holdings Ltd accused the auditor of malpractice that led to the collapse of the brokerage run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Tue
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Tue
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC