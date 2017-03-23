PricewaterhouseCoopers settles with M...

PricewaterhouseCoopers settles with MF Global over collapse

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a US$3 billion lawsuit in which the bankruptcy administrator of MF Global Holdings Ltd accused the auditor of malpractice that led to the collapse of the brokerage run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine. FILE PHOTO: The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016.

