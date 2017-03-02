PricewaterhouseCoopers Hires Bodyguards for Accountants After Oscars Debacle

The Oscars fallout is getting scary for the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees responsible for the Best Picture debacle -- they're in such fear for their lives, their bosses have hired security to protect them. Sources connected to the firm tell TMZ ... PWC decided bodyguards were necessary for Brian Cullinan , Martha Ruiz and their families because of death threats they've received after their role in fumbling the Best Picture and Best Actress envelopes.

