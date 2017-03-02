PricewaterhouseCoopers Hires Bodyguards for Accountants After Oscars Debacle
The Oscars fallout is getting scary for the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees responsible for the Best Picture debacle -- they're in such fear for their lives, their bosses have hired security to protect them. Sources connected to the firm tell TMZ ... PWC decided bodyguards were necessary for Brian Cullinan , Martha Ruiz and their families because of death threats they've received after their role in fumbling the Best Picture and Best Actress envelopes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Wed
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC