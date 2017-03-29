PricewaterhouseCoopers accused of misleading Vocation investors
One of Australia's largest accountancy firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers, has been accused of misleading or deceptive conduct over its audits of failed training college owner Vocation Limited. Wayne Swan alleges that the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility "risks becoming little more than a publicly-funded slush fund for the Liberals".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|15 hr
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC