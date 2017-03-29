PricewaterhouseCoopers accused of mis...

PricewaterhouseCoopers accused of misleading Vocation investors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

One of Australia's largest accountancy firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers, has been accused of misleading or deceptive conduct over its audits of failed training college owner Vocation Limited. Wayne Swan alleges that the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility "risks becoming little more than a publicly-funded slush fund for the Liberals".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds 15 hr Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
Accounting Interview Mar 15 Ca11MeSteve0 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Mar 9 tbob282 35
Accounting for Store Credit Mar 9 ekillian 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC