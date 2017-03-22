PRGX Global, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention

PRGX Global, Inc. , a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention held in New York, New York, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Ron Stewart, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Limeri, chief financial officer, will represent PRGX at the convention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.