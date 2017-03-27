PRGX Global Inc. to present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 convention
Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc., a provider of Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention held in New York, New York on March 29. President and CEO Ron Stewart and chief financial officer Peter Limeri will represent the company at the convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC