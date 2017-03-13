PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Buys ...

PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Buys $235,837.50 in Stock

PRGX Global Inc Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 37,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $235,837.50.

