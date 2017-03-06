Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
