Portland's Carey Wendle Named Managing Partner of KPMG's Portland office
KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, has named Carey Wendle as managing partner of its 232-person Portland office, effective January 1. Wendle, the first female managing partner to lead the Portland office, succeeds Rich Callahan, who will continue as the Pacific Northwest Business Unit Partner in Charge for the Audit practice. In her new role, Wendle will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the Portland office and for building on KPMG's reputation as a great place to build a career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|4 hr
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|5 hr
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC