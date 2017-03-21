Portland's Carey Wendle Named Managin...

Portland's Carey Wendle Named Managing Partner of KPMG's Portland office

KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, has named Carey Wendle as managing partner of its 232-person Portland office, effective January 1. Wendle, the first female managing partner to lead the Portland office, succeeds Rich Callahan, who will continue as the Pacific Northwest Business Unit Partner in Charge for the Audit practice. In her new role, Wendle will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the Portland office and for building on KPMG's reputation as a great place to build a career.

