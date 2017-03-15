PH seen to become 24th most powerful economy in 2030
THE Philippines is projected to become the 24th most powerful economy in the world in 2030 and further move up to 19th by 2050, overtaking Malaysia and Vietnam. Professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers ranked 32 countries according to their projected gross domestic product by purchasing power parity.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accounting Interview
|3 hr
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
