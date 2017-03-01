Oscars: How an Accountant's Tweet Tur...

Oscars: How an Accountant's Tweet Turned into the Biggest Mistake in Academy History

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Chaos erupted both onstage and behind the scenes after a star-struck accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for best picture. Oscar night's best picture fiasco - in which the evening's top award was mistakingly given to La La Land before it was taken back and handed to the actual victor Moonlight - continues to be a car wreck that keeps replaying in slow motion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1120S vs Schedule C 12 hr PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC