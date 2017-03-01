Oscars: How an Accountant's Tweet Turned into the Biggest Mistake in Academy History
Chaos erupted both onstage and behind the scenes after a star-struck accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for best picture. Oscar night's best picture fiasco - in which the evening's top award was mistakingly given to La La Land before it was taken back and handed to the actual victor Moonlight - continues to be a car wreck that keeps replaying in slow motion.
