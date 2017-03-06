Oscars debacle hovers over trial between PwC and MF Global
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011, file photo, former MF Global Holdings Ltd. Chairman and CEO Jon Corzine testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Financial Services Committee. The dispute between brokerage firm MF Global, run by former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine, and the accounting firm PwC PriceWaterhouseCoopers) goes to trial Monday, March 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC