Oscars blunder adds risk for PwC at upcoming MF Global trial

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's epic screw-up at the Oscars could carry a high cost if jurors arrive at a malpractice trial next week suspecting the global accounting firm is error-prone.Until a PwC accountant handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for the Best Picture award, its lawyers only had to worry about adversary MF Global Holdings, Ltd. Now, PwC's attorneys will also be concerned that jurors who watched the February 26 awards ceremony will begin the trial doubting the firm's expertise, jury consultants said. Jimmy Kimmel explains the Oscars blunder It's what everyone is talking about, and the Oscar's host explains what happened.

