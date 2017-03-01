Oscars blunder adds risk for PwC at upcoming MF Global trial
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's epic screw-up at the Oscars could carry a high cost if jurors arrive at a malpractice trial next week suspecting the global accounting firm is error-prone.Until a PwC accountant handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for the Best Picture award, its lawyers only had to worry about adversary MF Global Holdings, Ltd. Now, PwC's attorneys will also be concerned that jurors who watched the February 26 awards ceremony will begin the trial doubting the firm's expertise, jury consultants said. Jimmy Kimmel explains the Oscars blunder It's what everyone is talking about, and the Oscar's host explains what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC