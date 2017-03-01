Oscars 2017: Academy dumps accountant...

Oscars 2017: Academy dumps accountants responsible for best picture bungle

The two accountants behind the bungle that saw La La Land accidentally awarded best picture at Monday's Oscars ceremony have been dumped by the Academy.A spokesperson for the Academy Awards confirmed to Fairfax Media PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz will no longer be involved in Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel explains the Oscars blunder It's what everyone is talking about, and the Oscar's host explains what happened.

