Oscar Mix Up Firm Will Remain
The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history remains a part of the action. On Wednesday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it has decided to retain the services of PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|12 hr
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
