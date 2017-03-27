Oscar chiefs to keep working with PricewaterhouseCoopers despite best picture award blunder
Oscar organisers will continue working with accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers despite the best picture blunder at last month's ceremony. The Academy said PwC had taken responsibility for the "unacceptable" mistake which saw La La Land wrongly announced as the award winner instead of Moonlight.
