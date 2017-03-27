Oscar Academy Keeping PwC Despite Env...

Oscar Academy Keeping PwC Despite Envelope Snafu

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to retain its longtime accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers , with the decision reached during a board of governors meeting last night. That had been the way the wind was blowing despite the historically epic fail at the end of last month's Oscars , which the wrong envelope was read announcing the marquee Best Picture winner.

