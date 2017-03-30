Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Hosts Annual Gala To Honor Robert F. Arning, 5/4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra hosts its Annual Gala on Thursday, May 4 at the Metropolitan Club. The evening honors Robert F. Arning, Vice Chair of Market Development at KPMG, the fastest-growing "Big Four" professional services firm worldwide.
